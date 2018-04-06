R.I. State Troopers gearing up for Boston Marathon

By: Ross Perry

Email: Rtperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RossTPerry

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) - Rhode Island State Police troopers are swapping their work boots for running sneakers.

"I did two 20 mile runs and then you kind of taper down, 8 miles, the other day I did 12" says Trooper Kate Hirsch.

All of this to prepare them for marathon Monday where they will run for a good cause, Cops for Kids with Cancer

"It's difficult enough running a marathon but it's more difficult for the families who have to go through a child with cancer" says

Trooper Amy Jackman.

Jackman is no stranger to the Boston Marathon, in fact she's run it three times. She says it's the families that keep her coming back. "You know just to know that the families are benefiting from my suffering of 26 miles its well worth it" adds Jackman.

A newcomer to the team, Trooper Kate Hirsch, says her son inspired her to join. "Being a mother, the motivation of thinking about my son or thinking about if he were sick and then also to meet those families."

And while running marathons isn't in their job description, Jackman says that helping the community in any way is what being a trooper is all about.

"That's what we signed up to do. You know as state troopers we're here number one to help the public."

The team raised 15–thousand dollars last year and hopes to match that this time around.

If you would like to donate, a link for the teams page can be found here: https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/team-list/

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018