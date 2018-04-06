Jorge DePina found guilty of second-degree murder in daughter's death

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- A jury found Jorge DePina of Pawtucket guilty Friday afternoon of second degree murder--not first degree murder--in the 2013 killing of his 10-year-old daughter Aleida.

Earlier Friday the jury had asked the judge to clarify the difference between the two murder charges.

"Clearly in this case given the evidence that was given to them they had to decide whether Jorge DePina designed, premeditated, schemed, wanted this to happen, and we're grateful that they came back with a resounding no," said defense attorney John MacDonald.

During the trial the defense claimed that while DePina was abusive toward his daughter, the injury that eventually claimed her life was from falling off a bicycle.

They suggested the jury go with a lesser conviction of manslaughter, because DePina never got his daughter treatment.

Prosecutors claimed that the bicycle accident was a lie--that DePina delivered a fatal blow which perforated Aleida's small intestine.

"That blunt force trauma, that last blow that he intended, happened 12 to 24 hours before she presented dead," prosecutor Shannon Signore said in closing arguments Thursday.

That's why the state had pushed for that first-degree murder charge, which the jury ultimately decided against.

"When you're fighting life in prison without parole, you take your victories one bit at a time," said MacDonald.

Family members, as well as the prosecution, both declined to speak to the media following the verdict.

Sentencing is set for May 18th.

DePina faces between 10 years and life in prison.

