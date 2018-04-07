Mt. Ida College to close, assets purchased by UMass

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWTON, MA (AP) – Mount Ida College in Newton is closing at the end of this semester and the University of Massachusetts is purchasing the assets of the small private school.

It was also announced on Friday that undergraduate students in good standing at Mount Ida will be offered automatic admission to the University of Massachusetts' Dartmouth campus.

The flagship UMass-Amherst campus, meanwhile, will use the 74-acre Mount Ida campus for career preparation programs for students in "high-demand fields." Undergraduate students will not be enrolled directly at the Newton campus.

Previous talks to merge Mount Ida with nearby Lasell College ended without an agreement.

Mount Ida was established in 1899. It was known as Mount Ida Junior College before it began awarding four-year degrees in the 1980s. It has about 1,450 undergraduate students.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018