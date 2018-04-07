Warwick Police investigate apparent murder-suicide - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

By News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a home on Fern Street.

Police responded to the address around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female inside the home. Upon entry police observed two deceased middle-aged adults, one male and one female, in an apparent murder-suicide.

The deceased parties were located in separate areas of the home, and both were pronounced dead on-scene by Warwick Fire Department.

Detectives have not released the identities of the deceased individuals at this time but confirmed that they were residential tenants of the home.

Warwick Police said the investigation is ongoing.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

