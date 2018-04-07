Narragansett man charged with DUI after serious head-on crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Narragansett man charged with DUI after serious head-on crash

Posted: Updated:
Michael Tobin Michael Tobin

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A Narragansett man was arrested and charged with

alcohol-related offenses after a serious crash on Route 2 in South Kingstown Friday evening.

South Kingstown Police responded to the area of 3570 South County trail around 8:30 p.m. Friday to find two vehicles heavily damaged by a head-on collision.

The operator of one vehicle suffered broken bones and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the second vehicle, identified as Michael Tobin, 64, of Narragansett, was transported to South County Hospital as a precaution.

Tobin was charged with a DUI resulting in serious bodily injury as well as refusal to submit to a chemical test, his second such offense within 5 years.

South Kingstown police said Tobin will be arraigned at police headquarters on Saturday.

The accident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.