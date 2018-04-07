Narragansett man charged with DUI after serious head-on crash

By News Staff

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A Narragansett man was arrested and charged with

alcohol-related offenses after a serious crash on Route 2 in South Kingstown Friday evening.

South Kingstown Police responded to the area of 3570 South County trail around 8:30 p.m. Friday to find two vehicles heavily damaged by a head-on collision.

The operator of one vehicle suffered broken bones and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the second vehicle, identified as Michael Tobin, 64, of Narragansett, was transported to South County Hospital as a precaution.

Tobin was charged with a DUI resulting in serious bodily injury as well as refusal to submit to a chemical test, his second such offense within 5 years.

South Kingstown police said Tobin will be arraigned at police headquarters on Saturday.

The accident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

