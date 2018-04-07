14-year-old saves siblings in Fall River Fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

14-year-old saves siblings in Fall River Fire

Posted: Updated:

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@ChloeLeshner

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) -- A 14 year old girl hailed a hero after saving herself and her 2 siblings from a house fire in Fall River overnight.

Luckily a family of 5 is only dealing with minor scrapes and bruises after a basket of laundry went up in flames, separating the children from their parents.

Broken glass still litters the driveway of a multi-family home on Hope Street as workers board up the windows after an early morning fire broke out in the second floor apartment.

There's extensive damage inside, but firefighters say they're actually thrilled with the outcome.

"The family is still together and that's an outcome no one would've expected from that fire. When they came the fire had blown through the windows, it was lapping out from the second floor to the third floor," says District Chief James Mellen.

Fire officials say a basket of laundry sitting in front of a space heater caught fire. The flames growing bigger when a 14-year-old girl tried to move them away.

"They just ignited. There was nothing she could do at that point, she actually went back to her room because she was cut off from her parents," says Mellen.

Her parents were able to get out one of the main doors but it's the young girl's quick thinking that likely saved her and her younger siblings' lives.

"She took all the cushions she could find and threw them out the window, took a sheet and held onto it on the second floor and had her siblings kind of climb down the sheet as best they could," says Mellen.

Then she had to jump. The pile of pillows that broke her fall is still sitting on the pavement Saturday morning.

Firefighters blown away by the girl's courage.

"The cushions were a brilliant idea. She really maintained herself so well. She really should be looking for a future in the emergency services department," says Mellen.

Fire officials say this should be used as a lesson to never to leave flammable items so close to a heat source.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.