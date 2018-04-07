Masters: McIlroy Rallies To Within Three Strokes of Leader Reed

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is already trying to play mind games with Patrick Reed heading into the final round of the Masters.

McIlroy and Reed will be in the final pairing on Sunday. It could shape up to be the kind of showdown typically seen in the Ryder Cup.

Reed made two eagles on the back nine and shot a 5-under 67 in the third round at Augusta National, just a few miles down the road from where he went to college. Reed is at 14-under 202 heading into the final round. No one has ever shot all four rounds at the Masters in the 60s.

Reed also has a shot at the Masters record of 18 under, set by Tigers Woods in 1997 and tied by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

McIlroy shot a 7-under 65 Saturday and will start the final round three strokes behind the leader.

``All the pressure's on him'' Sunday, McIlroy said. ``I'm hoping to come in and spoil the party.''

Reed is looking for his first major championship.

McIlroy is seeking his final major in a career Grand Slam.

``It's massive,'' McIlroy said. ``This is my first final group here since 2011, and I feel like I learned an awful lot that day.''

Rickie Fowler is 9 under, one shot ahead of Jon Rahm and two strokes better than Henrik Stenson.

