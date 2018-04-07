P-Bruins Punch Sixth Straight Ticket to Playoffs

The Providence Bruins have clinched a spot in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs with a win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers tonight. This marks the sixth consecutive season the P-Bruins have qualified for the postseason and the 21st time in 26 seasons.

In their franchise history, Providence is 102-100 in 202 postseason games, winning 20 playoff series with one Calder Cup Championship in 1999. First-year head coach Jay Leach is the ninth man to lead the P-Bruins to the postseason in his first full season behind the bench, a feat also accomplished last year when Kevin Dean did so. Nineteen current P-Bruins have postseason experience with 14 of those players skating in at least one playoff game for the team last season.

Seeding and match-ups have yet to be determined with four games remaining on the Providence Bruins regular season schedule, but playoff tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10am at ProvidenceBruins.com. Stay tuned to ProvidenceBruins.com for the latest updates on the team’s playoff schedule and ticket information.

