Porch fire spreads, displacing residents in duplex

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) – An early morning fire has displaced several residents from an apartment complex.

A Coventry police officer out on patrol noticed a fire on the rear porch of a building at 25 Boston Street shortly after 1 a.m.

The local fire department responded to find the flames had spread throughout the duplex.

Officials say the fire was extinguished and the State Fire Marshall continues to investigate the cause.

No one was injured, but several residents were displaced.

