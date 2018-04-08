Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Ra - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raynham

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

RAYNHAM, MA (WLNE) – A New Bedford man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Raynham Sunday morning.

Raynham Police and Fire responded to the Raynham Flea Market on Judson Street around 9:25 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck. First responders found a 62-year-old New Bedford man lying in the parking lot. 

Police said that the victim sustained serious injuries after being struck and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. 

The driver, a 75-year-old Raynham man, remained on-scene and cooperated with police. 

The incident is under investigation by the Raynham Police Department.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.