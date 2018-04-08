Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raynham

By News Staff

RAYNHAM, MA (WLNE) – A New Bedford man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Raynham Sunday morning.

Raynham Police and Fire responded to the Raynham Flea Market on Judson Street around 9:25 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck. First responders found a 62-year-old New Bedford man lying in the parking lot.

Police said that the victim sustained serious injuries after being struck and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 75-year-old Raynham man, remained on-scene and cooperated with police.

The incident is under investigation by the Raynham Police Department.

