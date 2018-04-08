Newport Prepares to Host Sailors in Volvo Ocean Race - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport Prepares to Host Sailors in Volvo Ocean Race

By: Scott Cook

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) -- With just one month until competitors in the world's toughest sailing race make their way to Rhode Island, people in Newport are preparing for their arrival.

More than 300 volunteers came out to Fort Adams State Park Sunday, to kick-off the countdown to the Volvo Ocean Race's stop-over in Newport.

"Today was really about celebrating the environment with Clean Ocean Access, rugby with Newport Rugby, touring Fort Adams, and also reminding ourselves why we live here in this wonderful, beautiful community," said Brad Read, executive director of Sail Newport.

Volunteers set out to clean up the state park ahead of the big event.

"I think it’s good that we are picking all of this up,” said volunteer Donald Tofias. “I think Fort Adams will look better when all our visitors get here."

But Sunday wasn’t solely about work.

After the sea-side clean-up, volunteers enjoyed food, drinks, music, and a state rugby tournament held right inside of the fort.

It's a kick-off celebration that was started 3 years ago, the last time the Volvo Ocean Race came to Newport.

"I think the most important thing here is you see the community coming together and people realizing that we need to take good care of the environment and we need to take good care of each other,” said Dave McLaughlin, of Clean Ocean Access group.

 “Sailing is a great platform to get people aware of the importance of sustainability and taking good care of the planet," McLaughlin continued.

Over the next 30 days, Sail Newport and other volunteers will be creating a temporary sailing village in Fort Adams State Park. This is where competitors and crews participating in the Volvo Ocean Race will be staying during their stop–over in Newport.

