Six Run Eighth Inning Rally Gives Red Sox Best Start in Team History

Six Run Eighth Inning Rally Gives Red Sox Best Start in Team History

Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI double in Boston's wild six-run eighth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.
        The Red Sox improved to 8-1 with the sweep of their weekend set against the struggling Rays. They also improved to 5-0 in one-run games.
        Tampa Bay has dropped eight straight since its win on opening day.
        The Rays led 7-2 before Boston's impressive rally, helped by a pair of wild pitches by Tampa Bay.
        Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and scored on Christian Vazquez's single to get the Red Sox within one. Vazquez advanced on a wild pitch by Alex Colome (0-1) and scored on Mookie Betts' single.
        Benintendi followed his clutch double to center, a highlight in a tough start for the young outfielder.
        Carson Smith (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his third save.

