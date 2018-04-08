Shorthanded P-Bruins Give Up Four in the First, Lose to Lehigh Valley

The Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Sunday afternoon 6-3 in their final regular season meeting against the first place team this season. The P-Bruins got goals from Trent Frederic, Zach Senyshyn and Jakub Zboril while Zane McIntyre made his 43rd start of the season in net.

The Phantoms dominated the first period offensively, not only outshooting Providence 20-8 in the period but controlling the zone time. Carsen Twarynski opened up the scoring at 7:33 for the Phantoms, scoring his first goal of the season. Nicolas Aube-Kubel fired a shot on McIntyre that he stopped with his pad, but the rebound went right out to Twarynski who buried it to give his team a 1-0 lead. Greg Carey doubled the lead at 11:51 on the power play, taking a backdoor feed from Mikhail Vorobyev and scoring his 31st goal of the season in the right slot.

Frederic got Providence on the board with five minutes left in the first period, scoring with just four seconds remaining on their first power play. Off assists from Colton Hargrove and Zboril, Frederic found the five-hole of Lehigh Valley goaltender John Muse to cut the score to 2-1. His fourth goal of the season also gave the rookie a five-game point streak. The rest of the period was ugly, as Lehigh Valley netted two goals in the final minutes to gain firm control. TJ Brennan scored another power play goal for the club at 16:34, wristing in a shot from the point for his 14th goal of the season. Colin McDonald followed that up at 18:10 with his eighth goal of the season, making it 4-1 Phantoms into the first intermission.

The offense didn’t stop there for Lehigh Valley, as they needed just 4:42 to score again. With traffic in front Phil Varone was able to backhand a shot in from the crease for his 23rd goal of the season, scoring the team’s third power play goal of the night. Mark Friedman and McDonald earned assists on the period’s only goal and Providence entered the locker room down 5-1. The P-Bruins trimmed the deficit to 5-2 just 34 seconds into the third on a nice play by Senyshyn. Taking a pass from Chris Porter, he curled around the crease to make Muse commit before lighting the lamp with his 10th goal of the season. Zboril made it a two goal game again at 13:38, blasting home a slapper inside the left circle off a pass from Jack Studnicka for his fourth goal of the season. That would be as close as Providence got, as the Phantoms got an empty netter from Cole Bardreau and went on to win by a 6-3 final.

McIntyre stopped 32 of 37 shots while Muse stopped 32 of 35 shots. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 4-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday at 7:05pm when they begin their final weekend of the regular season at home against Charlotte.

