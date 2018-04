By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One person has died after his vehicle wrapped around a tree on the side of the highway.

Rhode Island State Police were called to accident at about 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The accident happened on 95 north near the Elmwood Avenue exit.

The man’s name is not being released at this time as investigators work to notify his family.

No cause for the wreck was immediately given.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018