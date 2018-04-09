Rhode Island Senator to Sit in on Zuckerberg Testimony

By: Scott Cook

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before congress Tuesday and Wednesday about a data breach which effected more than 87 million users.

Before he does, local lawmakers are weighing in on what they hope comes out of it.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rhode Island Senator, Sheldon Whitehouse, is among those who will be participating in the hearings.

Whitehouse says he hopes to see big changes coming after Zuckerberg testifies.

Over 87-million Facebook users, mostly of whom were American, had data taken without their consent by a firm called Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica is the same firm that did work on President Donald Trump's campaign.

Zuckerberg has said the breach was unintentional.

"But what is he doing about it?" questioned Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. "What is he doing to get after Cambridge Analytica? What is he doing to get after the people who he claims have mislead him?"

Zuckerberg recently announced changes to protect users privacy.

Starting Monday, there will be a link at the top of users' news feeds so they can check if their information may have been shared with the firm.

But Senator Whitehouse, would like to see more.

"I'd like to see a piece of legislation that provides real privacy rights for Americans when they go online," he said. "I don't think that is too much to ask."

Senator Whitehouse also says this is a problem that extends beyond Facebook.

"For a long time we have treated the problem of people's privacy as if it didn't matter if it was a corporation that had access to the data," he said.

Facebook has received mixed reviews on their efforts so far, which include revealing details on who paid for political advertisements.

Cambridge Analytica has denied the severity of the breach and claims it was not used in the work it did on the 2016 presidential election.

