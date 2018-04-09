East Providence Police search for missing woman

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 63 year-old Pauline Flanagan did not return to a rehabilitation center after she was allegedly dropped off at about 9:30 P.M. Sunday.

Flanagan is a white female with short pink hair, and has a broken arm that could be in a halo brace.

Anyone with information is should contact the East Providence Police Department at 401-435-7600.

© ABC6 News / WLNE-TV 2018