House expects to take up 'red flag' law, bump stock ban - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

House expects to take up 'red flag' law, bump stock ban

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) —The Rhode Island House Judiciary Committee is set to take up bills this week that would strengthen the state's “red flag” policy and ban bump stocks.                 

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's office says he is “very supportive”of the two bills. The full House would vote on the legislation Thursday if it clears the committee on Tuesday.               

The first bill is the so-called “red flag” law that would allow courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders” to take guns away from people they determine pose an imminent danger to themselves or others.                

The second would ban bump stocks, which are devices used to make semi-automatic rifles mimic the firing actions of fully automatic rifles.                 

 The Senate is not expected to vote on the bills this week.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.