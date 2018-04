By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)— Parole was denied for a convicted child molester Monday afternoon.

David Lyons was asking to be released due to a medical condition.

The Coventry man was found guilty of molesting a 6-year old-girl at his home day care back in 2011.

After that three more kids came forward saying they too were victims.

Lyons was sentenced to 45 years in prison, four of which he's already served.

