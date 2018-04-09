BREAKING: Toddler drowns in neighbor's pool in Woonsocket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

BREAKING: Toddler drowns in neighbor's pool in Woonsocket

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating how a toddler drowned in his neighbor's pool Monday afternoon. 

Woonsocket Police told ABC6 News the received a report of a missing 3-year-old around 3:15 p.m.

Officers immediately began searching the child's home and the surrounding areas on Poplar Street, ultimately finding the toddler in a neighbor's pool. 

"The child was pulled from the pool by officers who immediately began CPR on the child," said Det. Sgt. Matthew Ryan with the Woonsocket Police Department. 

The boy was rushed to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.