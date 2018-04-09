BREAKING: Toddler drowns in neighbor's pool in Woonsocket

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating how a toddler drowned in his neighbor's pool Monday afternoon.

Woonsocket Police told ABC6 News the received a report of a missing 3-year-old around 3:15 p.m.

Officers immediately began searching the child's home and the surrounding areas on Poplar Street, ultimately finding the toddler in a neighbor's pool.

"The child was pulled from the pool by officers who immediately began CPR on the child," said Det. Sgt. Matthew Ryan with the Woonsocket Police Department.

The boy was rushed to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018