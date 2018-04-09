Woonsocket Police investigate death of 3-year-old found in pool - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket Police investigate death of 3-year-old found in pool

By John Krinjak

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy, who somehow ended up in his neighbor's swimming pool on Poplar Street.

Around 3:15 PM Monday, police got a call from a family member of the boy. saying he was missing from his home.

Authorities responded, searching the home and surrounding area.

"The whole neighborhood was out searching for him," said neighbor Amy Blanchflower.

A short time later the boy was found unresponsive in an in-ground swimming pool next door.

"The child was in the pool, face down. He was taken from the pool by officers and CPR was immediately begun on the child," said Det. Sgt. Matthew Ryan of the Woonsocket Police Dept. 

"We walked over here to see what was going on, and I saw them--it must have been an hour they were trying to revive him, and it was heartbreaking," said Blanchflower. 

The child was brought to landmark medical center where he was pronounced dead.

"At this point it doesn't appear to be any foul play. It appears to be an accident," said Ryan. 

Police aren't saying for sure if this was a drowning, but have a warning for everyone who has a pool. 

"Make sure it's gated, locked, make sure your pool is secured. Take any standing water off your pool. This is truly a wakeup call for people," said Ryan. 

Blanchflower lives right around the corner. She says after this she'll be keeping a very close eye on her own son.

"It was a neighbor's house, it wasn't even their pool. So i don't know, it can happen to anybody. I have a three-year-old. I can't even imagine. I can't even imagine," said Blanchflower. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

