Red Sox Place Xander Bogaerts (Ankle) On 10-Day DL, Call Up Tzu-Wei Lin

Boston Red Sox Press Release

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox announced the following injury updates today:

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts underwent an X-ray yesterday and an MRI today at Massachusetts General Hospital, revealing a small crack in the talus bone in his left ankle. The injury is non-displaced and will not require surgery. Bogaerts, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list today, is expected to miss approximately 10-14 days.

To fill Bogaerts’ spot on the major league roster, the Red Sox will recall infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket tomorrow, Tuesday, April 10. 

Left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz (left forearm flexor strain), who began his injury rehabilitation assignment with Pawtucket yesterday, will have his assignment transferred to Double-A Portland, where he will make a start on Friday, April 13 against Binghamton at 6 p.m.

