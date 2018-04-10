Is Facebook really changing, or just stalling? - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Is Facebook really changing, or just stalling?

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Experts are questioning whether Facebook is fundamentally changing its relationship with users or just tinkering around the edges of its deep need for user data to sell ads.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of revelations that pro-Donald Trump data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica scooped millions of Facebook users' data without their knowledge.

Researchers say it’s unlikely that Facebook will upset its business model, which allows advertisers to precisely target users, even as the company clamps down on the information it passes to app developers.

And Wall Street analysts are counting on Facebook to survive a user revolt, with shares up some 4% after a nine-month low hit late last month.

