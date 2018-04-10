Job Lot donates 7000 flags to Operation Stand Down

By: Liz Tufts

Email: ltufts@abc6.com

Twitter: @liztuftsabc6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Ocean State Job Lot delivered thousands of flags to Operation Stand Down after seven thousand American flags were destroyed in a Nor'easter storm in March.

The massive display of flags and boots is put on by Operation Stand Down Rhode Island every Memorial Day weekend, but this year, the heavy rains proved to be too much for the flags stored in a garage in Johnston. The containers where the flags were stored were filled with water.

The display goes up at Roger Williams Park. The boots, the flag, and a name plaque honors those killed in action post 9/11.

“To open up and find the flags, which are such a visible part of the memorial were destroyed was just heartbreaking,” said Erik Wallen, executive director of Operation Stan Down.

It didn't take long for the organization to get some much needed help after they put out a plea on social media.

“I said I think we have 10,000 flags. 7,000 are going to go to Stand Down. Let's get them there ASAP. No questions asked,” said David Sarlitto, executive director for Ocean State Job Lot.

This will be the 3rd year for event which honors our local veterans.

“It's really important for us to continue to remind people about the meaning of Memorial Day and we wouldn't be able to do that without the help from ocean state job lot, so we are really thankful,” Dee Rothermel, development director of Operation Stan Down.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 News