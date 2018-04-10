Social Media Support for Victims of Canada Bus Crash Rolls In - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Social Media Support for Victims of Canada Bus Crash Rolls In

Posted: Updated:

By: Scott Cook

WRENTHAM, M.A. (WLNE) -- If you've seen hockey sticks being left outside in your neighborhood, you're not alone.

The gestures are an outpouring of love and support lighting up social media after the tragic bus crash which claimed the lives of 10 players, 2 coaches, and 3 others involved with the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Pictures and messages of support have been coming in from across the globe, and here in Southern New England, it's no different. Even the Wrentham Police Department decided to show their support for the team.

"This community loves when we stand up for something like that and represent our community in something like that," said Chief Bill McGrath with the Wrentham Police Department. 

"We love to send the message to the people who are effected, to Canada, that this small little town down here in Massachusetts is thinking about them and caring about them. We all wish we could do more, but at least we are letting them know that its not just passing news to us. This hits home."

McGrath says he got the idea from his own kids, who left their sticks outside on the porch last night.

It's an idea that went over well with in the department.

"Our school resource officer and one of our lieutenants play hockey, and I know they are doing something with their teams and with their kids and this is just something that strikes to the heart."

The trend started when a Canadian broadcaster urged his followers to leave their sticks out for the lost players to use, wherever they may be.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 News

