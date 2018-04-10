Body of missing man found - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Body of missing man found

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The body of a missing elderly man who was reported missing last week has been found. 

According to Chief Richard Ramsay of the West Greenwich Police Department, the remains were discovered in a wooded area off New London Turnpike around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 

"He was located within a mile from where he was last seen," said Chief Ramsay. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bergheimer family, during this difficult time. I would like to thank everyone involved in the search assisting in brining Mr. Bergheimer home to his family."

There are no signs of foul play.

