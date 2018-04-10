Body of missing man found

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The body of a missing elderly man who was reported missing last week has been found.

According to Chief Richard Ramsay of the West Greenwich Police Department, the remains were discovered in a wooded area off New London Turnpike around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

"He was located within a mile from where he was last seen," said Chief Ramsay.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bergheimer family, during this difficult time. I would like to thank everyone involved in the search assisting in brining Mr. Bergheimer home to his family."

There are no signs of foul play.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018