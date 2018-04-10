Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data breach - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data breach

By Alana Cerrone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) - During a long awaited hearing, more than 40 members of Congress grill Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the privacy scandal impacting millions of Facebook users.

This morning, 87 million Facebook users woke up to a notification on their newsfeed, saying their information was shared with Cambridge Analytica. It says a friend logged into an app called 'This is Your Digital Life'. It “likely” shared users’ public profile, page likes, birthday and city.

It's still unclear what Cambridge Analytica did with users' data.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked Zuckerberg whether sites posting political ads have to verify their location. "If they're running through a corporation domiciled in Delaware, you wouldn't know that they were actually a Russian owner." Zuckerberg replies, "Senator, that's correct."

The company will enact changes ahead of the 2018 midterms including identifying political ads on screen and verifying if users are real or fake.

Outside the capitol, protestors planted life-sized cutouts of Zuckerberg in ‘Fix Facebook’ t-shirts.

Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat again Wednesday in front of House committees.           

