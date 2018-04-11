Mind and Body Studios giving away free prom dresses - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mind and Body Studios giving away free prom dresses

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — It is prom season and a West Warwick business is looking to help girls get ready for the big dance.

Mind and Body Studios is having its annual prom dress giveaway Wednesday afternoon. They are looking to help high school girls feel like a princess at the prom.

The prom dress give-away is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their studio, which is located on 100 Factory Street in West Warwick.

According to Mind and Body Studios’ Facebook page, the dresses are “totally free” and there are no questions asked.

