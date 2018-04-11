Connecticut man robs bank to impress Taylor Swift

By: News Staff

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man says his devotion to Taylor Swift drove him to a life of crime.

26-year-old Bruce Rowley really pulled out all the stops after he allegedly drove 100 miles to Swift’s Westerly home to pop the question.

According to police, Rowley walked into a bank in Ansonia, Connecticut last week and demanded money.

He then drove an hour and a half to Swift’s Westerly mansion to propose to the pop star. When Rowley realized Swift was not home, police say he threw money over the fence onto her property before heading back towards Connecticut.

That is when Rhode Island State Troopers caught up with him and chased him across the border.

Connecticut State Police jumped in deploying drop sticks to disable Rowley’s jeep.

A Rhode Island State Police K9 bit him on the arm when he tried to resist arrest.

Rowley’s motive? He told police it was all for love saying he had a crush on Swift and hoped the robbery would impress her.

Not exactly sure what the end game was here, but Rowley is certainly not out of the woods yet.

He is being held on $100,000 bond for a long list of charges including second degree robbery.

