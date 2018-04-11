Barrington teens charged with sexting and cyber-stalking - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Barrington teens charged with sexting and cyber-stalking

By: News Staff

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Barrington teens are facing sexting and cyber-stalking charges.

Chief John LaCross told ABC6 News that a 14 year-old-boy and girl exchanged naked photos.

However, after a falling out, the boy made a fake Snapchat account in the girl’s name and posted naked pictures of her.

Another teen saw the pictures and reported it to the teachers and school resource officer. The teen boy admitted to posting to the account.

Both teenagers are due in family court.

The 14-year-old boy is also facing child pornography charges.

Chief LaCross is encouraging parents to monitor their children’s online activity.

