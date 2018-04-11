Man fatally stabbed near Boston sports arena

By: The Associated Press

Posted by: Anthony Vega

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place outside a federal building and not far from the TD Garden sports arena just as a concert was letting out.

Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 10 Causeway Street, which is the Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not released and police did not announce an arrest.

The stabbing was reported just as a concert by the singer Pink was getting out of the arena. Police did not indicate whether the stabbing had anything to do with the concert crowds.

