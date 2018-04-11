Crews respond to deadly fire in New Bedford

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — One person has died after an early morning fire in New Bedford.

A section of Potter Street was shut-off for some time Wednesday morning after a fire left one man dead.

Firefighters received the call at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and when they got to the house, the fire had already spread to the first and second floor. A huge cloud of smoke billowed out of the roof.

The house on Potter Street is a single-family home and rescuers were told there was a person still inside.

Fire crews found the man on the second floor of the home.

“No firefighters have been injured, everybody else in the building had self-evacuated prior to our arrival and it’s only he one confirmed fatality at the time,” said Deputy Paul Coderre Jr. from the New Bedford Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it does not appear suspicious at this time.

The State Fire Marshall’s office will be investigating.

