Victims' advocates, victims of crime honored at ceremony - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Victims' advocates, victims of crime honored at ceremony

Posted: Updated:

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Betsie Hazzard lost her father, Domingo Ortiz, in 2015. He was beaten and strangled to death and buried under a deck in Burrillville.

She says she got a lot of support from the Attorney General's Office, who invited her to a ceremony to recognize organizations that help victims of crime rebuild their lives.

Nationally, this week brings together communities and connects victims of crime with the services they need. Like Kyra Boullier.

She was severely injured when she was hit by a drunk driver on her 17th birthday. But, she turned the crash into an opportunity to prevent future tragedies. She's been advocating against drunk driving ever since.

Others affected by crime, including Hazzard, laid a wreath to commemorate loved ones lost to crime.

©WLNE-TV 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.