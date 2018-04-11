Victims' advocates, victims of crime honored at ceremony

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Betsie Hazzard lost her father, Domingo Ortiz, in 2015. He was beaten and strangled to death and buried under a deck in Burrillville.

She says she got a lot of support from the Attorney General's Office, who invited her to a ceremony to recognize organizations that help victims of crime rebuild their lives.

Nationally, this week brings together communities and connects victims of crime with the services they need. Like Kyra Boullier.

She was severely injured when she was hit by a drunk driver on her 17th birthday. But, she turned the crash into an opportunity to prevent future tragedies. She's been advocating against drunk driving ever since.

Others affected by crime, including Hazzard, laid a wreath to commemorate loved ones lost to crime.

