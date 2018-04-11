New bulldog mascot to debut in red carpet ceremony at Bryant

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryant University's new mascot will make his official debut in a red carpet ceremony.

School President Ronald Matchley says the mascot has all the traits of "the best damn bulldog in the country."

The private university in Smithfield, Rhode Island welcomes Tupper II on Thursday.

The school's first official bulldog mascot, Ironclad Tupper I, collapsed and died of an apparent stroke during the college's Festival of Lights in December.

The 12-week-old pup was chosen from a Maryland breeder after an extensive search.

Students were asked to wear their best black and gold, the school's colors, to greet the English Bulldog. But they won't be taking any selfies with Tupper II.

The school says he's too young for individual pictures, but there will be plenty of opportunities for photos later.

