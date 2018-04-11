New bulldog mascot to debut in red carpet ceremony at Bryant - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New bulldog mascot to debut in red carpet ceremony at Bryant

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Bryant University Courtesy of Bryant University

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryant University's new mascot will make his official debut in a red carpet ceremony.      

School President Ronald Matchley says the mascot has all the traits of "the best damn bulldog in the country."        

The private university in Smithfield, Rhode Island welcomes Tupper II on Thursday.      

The school's first official bulldog mascot, Ironclad Tupper I, collapsed and died of an apparent stroke during the college's Festival of Lights in December.        

The 12-week-old pup was chosen from a Maryland breeder after an extensive search.

Students were asked to wear their best black and gold, the school's colors, to greet the English Bulldog. But they won't be taking any selfies with Tupper II.

The school says he's too young for individual pictures, but there will be plenty of opportunities for photos later.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.