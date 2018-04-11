Cranston mom helping family of Woonsocket child who drowned in pool

By John Krinjak

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- As police in Woonsocket continue to investigate the drowning death of a three-year old in a neighbor's swimming pool on Monday, a Cranston mother, who knows that type of tragedy all too well, is reaching out to help that family.

Karla Sherman lost her 18-month-old son Jayce in 2014, after he drowned in their backyard pool.

Since then, she's started a non-profit, the Jayce the Healer Foundation, to raise awareness about the dangers of pools, the importance of CPR and swimming lessons.

When she heard about Jasper Sengsavangvong drowning on Monday, she called the family to see if there was anything she could do to help.

"They have a lot of guilt. They have a lot of grief. The grandmother blames herself because she never should have bought the property, the dad blames himself because he doesn't know how he got out that fast. I try to reassure them that it's not their fault. Drowning is a serious thing and just because we're not in Florida or Texas and we don't hear about it every day. It's an epidemic and it's serious. And it happens all over the place," said Sherman.

Sherman says it's crucial that homeowners clear standing water off of pool covers like the one Jasper ended up in, and make sure their pools are secured with a locked and gated fence.

She's set up a GoFundMe page to help Jasper's family with funeral expenses

