West Warwick PD seek jewelry thief

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for a jewelry thief that broke into a local business with an ax.

West Warwick Police said the suspect they seek broke into Michael Gerard Jewelers & Coin and made off with "three trays of assorted gold rings including some with diamonds and other precious stones," back on March 23rd.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender, white male, seen over surveillance footage wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the West Warwick Police Department at: (401) 821-4323.

