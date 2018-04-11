West Warwick PD seek jewelry thief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Warwick PD seek jewelry thief

Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for a jewelry thief that broke into a local business with an ax. 

West Warwick Police said the suspect they seek broke into Michael Gerard Jewelers & Coin and made off with "three trays of assorted gold rings including some with diamonds and other precious stones,"  back on March 23rd.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender, white male, seen over surveillance footage wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.  

 Anyone with information can contact the West Warwick Police Department at: (401) 821-4323.

