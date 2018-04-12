URI police investigating assault reported on campus - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI police investigating assault reported on campus

Posted:

By: News Staff

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Campus police at the University of Rhode Island are investigating an assault that was reported on campus.

Students were notified to the incident in an alert Wednesday night. The notification said they are looking for a black male who is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

The suspect campus police are looking for was wearing a blue jacket with a red hoodie and has dreadlocks.

Police are not saying what happened at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call campus police at 401-874-4910 with any details on this person and/or the assault.

