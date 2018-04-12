Old Sakonnet Bridge demolition

By: News Staff

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The final span of the Old Sakonnet River Bridge is coming down.

After a delay due to weather and safety concerns, the contractor is ready to get down to business.

RIDOT crews took out the center span of the bridge Thursday morning.

Crews cut the center span free from the bridge and slowly lowered it onto barges in the water below.

Bad weather and safety issues have delayed workers from taking down the bridge.

The DOT says the contractor hired needed extra equipment to remove the center span of the bridge safely, as barge stability was an issue.

DOT Director Peter Alviti welcomed those delays saying, “Safety is more important, it’s always our primary mission. Safety is more important than the schedule. So, we’ve allowed the contractor to take the additional time, hopefully by Friday they will have the additional equipment. But if it takes longer, it takes longer. So that it’s a safe move and the bridge will come down safely.”

Obviously, the contractor beat that Friday deadline RIDOT was hoping for, but again, they are going to take their time, as this is a tricky part of the demolition.

Crews have been working since March of last year to take down the bridge piece by piece.

ABC6 News was told that most of it should be taken down by Memorial Day.

