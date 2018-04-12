Old Sakonnet Bridge demolition - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Old Sakonnet Bridge demolition

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The final span of the Old Sakonnet River Bridge is coming down.

After a delay due to weather and safety concerns, the contractor is ready to get down to business.

RIDOT crews took out the center span of the bridge Thursday morning.

Crews cut the center span free from the bridge and slowly lowered it onto barges in the water below.

Bad weather and safety issues have delayed workers from taking down the bridge.

The DOT says the contractor hired needed extra equipment to remove the center span of the bridge safely, as barge stability was an issue.

DOT Director Peter Alviti welcomed those delays saying, “Safety is more important, it’s always our primary mission. Safety is more important than the schedule. So, we’ve allowed the contractor to take the additional time, hopefully by Friday they will have the additional equipment. But if it takes longer, it takes longer. So that it’s a safe move and the bridge will come down safely.”

Obviously, the contractor beat that Friday deadline RIDOT was hoping for, but again, they are going to take their time, as this is a tricky part of the demolition.

Crews have been working since March of last year to take down the bridge piece by piece.

ABC6 News was told that most of it should be taken down by Memorial Day.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.