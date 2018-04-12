CharterCARE announces plans to purchase, reopen Memorial Hospital

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Several months after the announcement that Memorial Hospital will be closing, a local healthcare company announced plans to keep it open.

Providence-based healthcare company CharterCARE announced Friday that they intend to purchase Memorial Hospital from Care New England after services at the hospital were suspended nearly 6 months ago.

In an announcement made at a press conference Friday morning, CharterCARE revealed they are in early talks with Care New England.

The company is willing to make a $10 million investment to revamp the hospital, but the deal is contingent on the company’s ability to either negotiate fair rates with insurance companies or legislation that would require reimbursement rates in line with other hospitals in the state.

If that happens, CharterCARE is ready to move forward as soon as possible.

John Holiver, CharterCARE CEO said, “Right now CharterCARE is amongst the lowest reimbursed hospitals and systems in the state. The reason we need to have fairness in rates is we need these scholars to reinvest in what we’re doing today, making it vibrant again”.

The license for memorial hospital is no longer valid, meaning CharterCARE will have to start from scratch.

The company plans to reopen the emergency room first, which will relieve some of the pressures felt by other hospitals in the area while creating 100 jobs.

The official offer is expected to be presented in the next few days.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018