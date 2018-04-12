R.I. State Police Helping out with Boston Marathon

By: Scott Cook

Email: scook@abc6.com

Twitter: @JScottCook

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) -- With just four days to go until the big race, runners and spectators are already making their way to the city.

And on the fifth anniversary of the marathon bombing, security is once again a big concern.

Luckily, Massachusetts State Police receive a helping hand from their New England neighbors during marathon weekend.

Heading up to lend a hand once again this year is a group of troopers from the Rhode Island State Police.

"This year we have a compliment of 12 troopers, detectives in plain clothes, as well as the four K–9 teams,” said Lt. Erik Jones with the Rhode Island State Police.

Four of five K–9 units from the State Police will be in Boston on Monday, searching for explosive devices along the route.

“There is never too much security,” said Lt. Jones.

On top of the K–9 units, four other SWAT teams will be loaned to Boston.

"It's very important to spread the assets out as much as possible, and by our four teams going up, we help out as best we can," said Lt. Jones.

The K–9's will be there for the day, while some other Rhode Island State Troopers will be there longer assisting Massachusetts State Police with anything else they need.

"Our Rhode Island State Troopers are proud members, they are dedicated, and they do enjoy going up there for [the marathon],” said Lt. Jones. “We've even got troopers who are running in the Boston marathon."

And not to worry, despite loaning a number of troopers and K–9's to Massachusetts for the day, Lt. Jones says there will still be plenty of resources here in Rhode Island keeping the Ocean State safe.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018