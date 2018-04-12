Bryant University says hello to new mascot Tupper II - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bryant University says hello to new mascot Tupper II

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Bryant University rolled out the red carpet for the debut of their new mascot Thursday.

Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday the University set the stage for Tupper II, the 12-week-old English Bulldog puppy as he made first official public appearance.

Tupper’s introduction comes after Bryant’s longtime mascot, Tupper I, passed away unexpectedly during a college event in December.

Bryant University said Tupper II was a gift to the Bryant community from President Ronald Machtley and his wife. Machtley says Tupper “has all the qualities and traits of the best damn bulldog in the country.”

Tupper II will be cared for by Krupp Library Manager of Borrower Services William Doughty and his family.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.