Bryant University says hello to new mascot Tupper II

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Bryant University rolled out the red carpet for the debut of their new mascot Thursday.

Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday the University set the stage for Tupper II, the 12-week-old English Bulldog puppy as he made first official public appearance.

Tupper’s introduction comes after Bryant’s longtime mascot, Tupper I, passed away unexpectedly during a college event in December.

Bryant University said Tupper II was a gift to the Bryant community from President Ronald Machtley and his wife. Machtley says Tupper “has all the qualities and traits of the best damn bulldog in the country.”

Tupper II will be cared for by Krupp Library Manager of Borrower Services William Doughty and his family.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018