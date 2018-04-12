Police investigating shots fired outside courthouse

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence.

The Providence Journal reports that the courthouse was placed on lockdown during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police said four adult males were being questioned in what is described as a gang-related incident.

Police said the shots were fired following a disturbance on the fourth floor of the courthouse involving two groups that were ordered to leave the building after exchanging words.

Students at Johnson & Wales University were also told to shelter in place.

The incident comes after the court increased security at Garrahy and the Licht Judicial Complex by having state troopers and Providence police patrol the hallways.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018