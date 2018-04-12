Rhode Island House passes red flag bill and bump stock ban

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to implement a statewide "red flag" policy and ban bump stocks.

Lawmakers passed the two bills Thursday before the April recess. The bills haven't yet reached the Senate floor.

The red flag bill would allow law enforcement to file for an "extreme risk protective order" to take guns away from people deemed an "imminent threat."

A Superior Court judge must approve the order. A previous version of the bill would've allowed family members to file for protective orders as well.

Bump stocks make a semi-automatic rifle mimic a fully automatic weapon.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says they're pragmatic measures to promote safety.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says she wants the state to "have the most responsible gun safety laws in America."

