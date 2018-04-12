Police: Yarmouth officer shot while serving warrant, dies - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Yarmouth officer shot while serving warrant, dies

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

By: News Staff

BARNSTABLE, M.A. (WLNE) — A Yarmouth Police officer was killed in the line of duty Thrusday afternoon. 

The Yarmouth Police Deapartment announced the passing on Facebook at 8:00 p.m.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts the Yarmouth Police Department reports the loss of Officer Sean Gannon. Officer Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty today," said the post. 

Gannon, 32, was serving a warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane with officers from Mass State Police and Barnstable Police around 2:30 p.m., when he was shot by 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich. 

Latanowich was taken into custody within the hour, said a spokeswoman from the Cape & Islands District Attorneys Office. He will be charged with murder and arraigned on Friday.

Officer Gannon was serving a warrant with his K9 partner when things took a tragic turn. 

No further information is available at this time. 

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

