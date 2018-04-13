Deloitte execs in hot seat at State House over botched UHIP rollout

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Officials from Deloitte went before legislators Thursday night over the botched rollout of the UHIP system in September 2016.

"On behalf of Deloitte we want to apologize to you and to the people of Rhode Island," said Deborah Sills, National Managing Principal for Deloitte.

Despite the apology, representatives had trouble getting straight answers on why the computer system went live despite warnings.

When it came to issues like Medicaid eligibility errors, execs had few specifics.

Deloitte did have numbers for outstanding UHIP applications--now just under 1700, with about 650 of those sitting in the system for more than 3 months.

Officials say those numbers are going down, but didn't have an answer for when everything would be ironed out.

"Our focus is to get it right you have to do it right, and to do it right takes time," said Sills.

"I was a little disappointed that they couldn't even give us an approximation of that," said Rep. Patricia Serpa, chair of the House Oversight Committee.

Overall, committee members were not thrilled with what Deloitte brought to the table.

"There weren't enough answers. And I'm going to use the word skirting around it," said Rep. Anastasia Williams.

"I don't think our questions were adequately answered. I mean it's just not satisfactory to the young mother or the working poor who are looking to put food on the table," said Serpa.

Deloitte execs will be back before the committee this summer.

