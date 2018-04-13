RI House passes bills on guns, DACA, revenge porn

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed several pieces of legislation Thursday, including a bill to create a so-called 'red flag' law in Rhode Island.

'Red flag' bill

The 'red flag' law would help law enforcement take guns away from people who display a danger to themselves or others. That person wouldn't be able to own or buy a gun. The bill would also void any concealed carry permits they have.

It does, however, protect their right to due process, but some lawmakers say it's not enough.

"Right now they have 14 days to get their act in gear. To get a mental health evaluation, to get a lawyer, to collect all of the documents they need. That's a really short period of time," said House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.

"If you're going to address the situation, you have to impact persons that have behavioral health issues. And what I mean is, if they have issues that make them an extreme risk to themselves or others, you have to pull their guns away. So you have to have a process to do that," said House Speaker Nick Mattiello.

Speaker Mattiello says he believes the new legislation protects the person with mental health issues, as much as those around them.

Bump stock ban

Legislation banning the use of "bump stocks" also passed in the house Thursday.

The bill would make it illegal to own or use a rapid fire device that makes a semi automatic weapon fire like it's fully automatic.

DACA protections

Also passing in the house Thursday, legislation protecting undocumented immigrants who were brought to the united states as children.

Under this bill, so-called "dreamers" would be able to get a Rhode Island driver's license, or renew their existing one, without fear of being deported.

However, the license would not grant them the right to vote.

All three of these bills now head to the Senate.

Revenge porn bill

A bill meant to stop "revenge porn" also passed in the House.

Revenge porn is the sending of sexually explicit pictures of another person without their consent.

The Senate passed a similar bill to criminalize revenge porn and 'sextortion'.

Governor Raimondo says she looks forward to signing it, after vetoing a similar bill two years ago over first-amendment concerns.

