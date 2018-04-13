Bishop Stang High School pays tribute to slain Yarmouth officer

By News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – A Massachusetts high school is paying tribute to the Yarmouth Police Department officer killed Thursday while serving a warrant.

Officer Sean Gannon was a native of New Bedford and attended Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth. Gannon graduated in 2003.

Friday morning the school paid tribute to him during their weekly mass.

The mass was led by father Riley Williams, who was classmates with Sean Gannon Back in the early 2000s.

During the ceremony, Father Williams held a moment of silence in his former classmates’ honor. He also dedicated the mass to the repose of Sean’s soul, and the entire school joined in a special prayer for Sean’s family.

Following the mass school employees and administrators told ABC6 about the type of person Sean was.

Nicole Dias, a friend of the Gannon family, said Gannon “was ready and willing to do anything for anyone dedicated to serving anyone he could.”

Peter Shaughnessy, Bishop Stang High School principal said Gannon’s “service and sacrifice is just a great exemplification of our mission as a school”, and that it’s important to “remember his life and service and sacrifice.”

Administrators at Bishop Stang said they will not let Sean’s legacy be forgotten.

