Yarmouth community pays tribute to fallen officer

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

YARMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Members of the Yarmouth community are coming together in remembrance of fallen Yarmouth Police Officer killed Thursday in Barnstable.

Less than 24 hours after Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty, members of the community have been coming in and out of the Police Department to drop off flowers and food, or even just to reflect.

Officer Sean Gannon was 32 years old, and had been with the Yarmouth Police Department since 2010. In 2011 Gannon became the department’s first full-time drug detection K9 Officer.

Not everybody stopping by the Police Station knew Sean Gannon, but those who did had nothing but good things to say about him.

“He was an exemplary officer he exuded the right stuff he was a compassionate individual he was he exuded positive energy”, said Brian Braginton-Smith of Yarmouth.

ABC6 was told officer Gannon left behind a wife who is expecting a child.

No word yet on when funeral services will be.

The Yarmouth Police Department asks for thoughts and prayers during this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018