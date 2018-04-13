Convicted killer released from ACI

By News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A twice-convicted killer was released from the ACI Friday after serving nearly 7 years on assault charges.

The office of the Attorney General confirmed that Terrell Muhammad, 54, of Pawtucket, was released Friday from the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston after serving almost 7 years on assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

These charges came after Muhammad reportedly attempted to run down Cranston Police Officers with his car after fleeing after a traffic stop in July of 2010. Muhammad was sentenced to 15 years with 13 to serve.

Muhammad was previously released in May of 2009 after serving 15 years of a 26-30 year sentence on a voluntary manslaughter conviction for the 1993 shooting of a Boston Police officer.

Muhammad shot and killed Boston police officer Thomas Rose with Rose’s own weapon during an attempted escape inside the Government Center police station in 1993.

The Office of the Attorney General said before the 1993 charges, Muhammad was previously convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of Angela Skeete, a Dorchester, MA store clerk, in 1986. He was sentenced to serve 6-10 years.

