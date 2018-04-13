Providence Police officer, woman, injured in crash

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash that sent both a police officer and a woman to the hospital is under investigation Friday evening.

Providence Police said an officer was in a serious crash at the intersection of Portland and Friendship Streets around 4:00 p.m.

Both the officer and the 28-year-old woman were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

At 4pm a Prov police officer was involved in a serious two car accident at the intersection of Portland/Friendship St. The officer and the driver, a 28 yr-old female, were taken to RIH. The officer was released while the female is in stable condition. Police are investigating. — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) April 13, 2018

While the woman is listed in stable condition, the officer was released, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

Police tell me the cruiser collided with a car at the intersection of Portland & Friendship Sts, then as a result the cruiser struck an SUV which was parked and unattended. The officer in the cruiser & the woman driving the other car were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/TvknEUZP5K — John Krinjak (@johnkrinjakABC6) April 13, 2018

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018