Providence Police officer, woman, injured in crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Police officer, woman, injured in crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash that sent both a police officer and a woman to the hospital is under investigation Friday evening. 

Providence Police said an officer was in a serious crash at the intersection of Portland and Friendship Streets around 4:00 p.m.

Both the officer and the 28-year-old woman were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. 

While the woman is listed in stable condition, the officer was released, police said.

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.