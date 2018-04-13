Providence Police officer, woman, injured in crash

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash that sent both a police officer and a woman to the hospital is under investigation Friday evening.
Providence Police said an officer was in a serious crash at the intersection of Portland and Friendship Streets around 4:00 p.m.
Both the officer and the 28-year-old woman were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
While the woman is listed in stable condition, the officer was released, police said.
No further information is available at this time.
