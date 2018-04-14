Conrad Roy's father raising money for suicide prevention

By: Chloe Leshner

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) -- More than $32,000 has been raised for suicide prevention in memory of Conrad Roy III. The community coming together to raise even more.

Conrad Roy Jr., the father of the teen who committed suicide with the help of his now convicted girlfriend Michelle Carter, will be running the Boston Marathon on Monday. When he started his training he also started raising money for the cause that is deeply personal.

Conrad Roy Jr. is just days away from running the Boston Marathon.

"Training has been going well. I feel like I'm ready," he says.

He wasn't a runner before but was motivated to take on 26.2 miles after his son's death.

"It was a very big motivator, yes. It made the training actually feel easy," says Roy.

His son, Conrad Roy III suicide got national attention when his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the 18 year old to commit suicide through text messages.

"I'll be thinking of him the whole way," says Roy.

He's not only channeling his grief into training, but is also raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

And he has the community sweating for the good cause. A gym in Mattapoisett offering free classes Saturday in exchange for donations.

"Conrad's found a really good outlet to spread the word and to do this in a positive way and we're just so proud of him and want him to have his back," says Bruce Delano with Well + Fit Gym.

More money in the bucket, helping surpass the $25,000 goal Roy set.

"It's nice to make a goal but it's really nice to crush a goal," he says.

The bigger goal is to help others realize that suicide is not the only option and to keep Conrad's memory alive.

"You just have to get up and keep fighting and keep moving forward. You can't let something so horrible just get you down, you just can't give up," says Roy.

To donate visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/americanfoundationforsuicidepreventionboston2018/c321

